iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $119.22 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.79 and its 200-day moving average is $124.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.