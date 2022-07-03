Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 45,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 18.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $71.90 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.45.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

