HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $1.98 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $168.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.48. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

