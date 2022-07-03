HighTower Trust Services LTA Purchases 180 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $793,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $2,022,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $119.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.38 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.24 and a 200-day moving average of $130.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.