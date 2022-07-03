HighTower Trust Services LTA Acquires 1,725 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 37.0% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 189,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 51,161 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,120,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,449,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.