HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DUK opened at $109.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.63. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

