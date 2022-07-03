Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average is $83.17. The company has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

