HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,339,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,753 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marriott International by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after acquiring an additional 648,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Marriott International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after acquiring an additional 609,192 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Marriott International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after acquiring an additional 548,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $139.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.24. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

