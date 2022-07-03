Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,158 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 14,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,913.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.