AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3,584.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in AbbVie by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock opened at $153.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

