Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHW stock opened at $235.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.02. The company has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

