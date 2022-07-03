HighTower Trust Services LTA Cuts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

HighTower Trust Services LTA cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.9% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $636,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $1,717,000. MCIA Inc raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $206.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.24.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.