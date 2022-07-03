GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.0% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $153.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.69. The company has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

