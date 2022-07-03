Cwm LLC Purchases 2,616 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,375 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $8,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of GSK by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.35) to GBX 1,900 ($23.31) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.78) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

