TFG Advisers LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.1% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 27,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.
NYSE ABBV opened at $153.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.69.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
