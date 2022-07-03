Inspire Investing LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tivity Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TVTY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $32.50 on Friday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 75.94%. The business had revenue of $127.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

