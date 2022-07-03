Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.6% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3,584.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in AbbVie by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $153.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

