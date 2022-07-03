Flagship Private Wealth LLC Acquires 10,815 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $37.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.