Flagship Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,207,000 after purchasing an additional 450,419 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.88. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

