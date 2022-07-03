Flagship Private Wealth LLC Buys 26,163 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 480.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,163 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.7% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,235,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 110,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,674,000 after buying an additional 40,058 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.06.

