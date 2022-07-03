BT Wealth Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

BT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,668 shares during the period. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF accounts for 0.6% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. BT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 60,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period.

PGF opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

