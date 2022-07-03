BT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $681.79 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.46 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $748.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $886.91.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.92.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.