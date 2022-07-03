Flagship Private Wealth LLC Sells 946 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.0% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

