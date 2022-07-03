BT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,277 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

BT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 101.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $45.12 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

