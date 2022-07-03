BT Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 143 Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Markel by 26.8% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Markel by 240.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKL stock opened at $1,321.87 on Friday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,175.35 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,337.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,323.18.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,525.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

