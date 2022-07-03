BT Wealth Management LLC Takes $277,000 Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $85,236,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,917,000 after buying an additional 2,387,677 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after buying an additional 1,657,131 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,677,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 78,519.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 676,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after buying an additional 675,266 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.91. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

