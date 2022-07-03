BT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 52,193 Shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,193 shares during the quarter. iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF accounts for 4.0% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $15,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $456,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000.

Shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13.

