Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,726 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up about 4.3% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,181,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,502,000 after purchasing an additional 166,432 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,606,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,700,000 after purchasing an additional 401,759 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,516,000 after purchasing an additional 575,630 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,574,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,632,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,845,000 after purchasing an additional 40,315 shares during the last quarter.

SPHQ opened at $42.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51.

