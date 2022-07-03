Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by BT Wealth Management LLC

BT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 0.8% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 233,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,690,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 16.3% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 18.6% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 125,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.8% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 11,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.9% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $280.65 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $177.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.02 and a 200-day moving average of $326.07.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

