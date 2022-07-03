Field & Main Bank Sells 200 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $60.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.96. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.428 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

