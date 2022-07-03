Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes $334,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ANSYS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.60.

ANSS opened at $240.19 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $225.92 and a one year high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.93.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

