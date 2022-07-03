Empowered Funds LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 15.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $154.72 per share, with a total value of $39,917.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,646.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.33 per share, with a total value of $100,051.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,849.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,514 shares of company stock worth $240,032. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $137.14 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.44.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

