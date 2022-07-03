BT Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 23.5% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $90,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,181,000 after buying an additional 1,522,605 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,628,000 after buying an additional 1,056,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after buying an additional 869,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,847,000 after buying an additional 580,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth CMT bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,456,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $210.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $199.56 and a 52-week high of $267.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.41 and its 200 day moving average is $238.38.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.