Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on A shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $119.21 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.84 and a 200-day moving average of $132.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

