Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,840 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,802 shares of company stock worth $28,300,233. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $329.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.00 and its 200-day moving average is $291.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $186.61 and a twelve month high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

