Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $261.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.64. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.71.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.