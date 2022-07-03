Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC cut its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 40.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $1,606,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,401,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $184.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.46. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

SBNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.54.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

