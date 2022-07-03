Empowered Funds LLC Buys 1,644 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.29.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GS opened at $299.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.15 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

