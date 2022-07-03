Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 8,837 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 44.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

NYSE MOS opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.64. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 8.50%.

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,577. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,039 shares of company stock worth $6,499,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

