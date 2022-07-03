Empowered Funds LLC Purchases New Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $85.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.29. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

