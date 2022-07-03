Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,982 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of NetApp worth $10,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 2,180.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,094,000 after acquiring an additional 250,458 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,337 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,298 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,344. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.95.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

