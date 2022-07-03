Empowered Funds LLC Purchases New Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Republic Services by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,434,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.14.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $133.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $110.39 and a one year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

