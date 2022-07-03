Empowered Funds LLC Sells 26,097 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 26,097 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Antero Resources by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,808,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,028,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,017,352 shares of company stock worth $35,404,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

AR opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $786.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

