Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 239,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,753,000 after purchasing an additional 80,565 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $8,638,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR opened at $79.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.35 and a 200 day moving average of $88.54.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $126.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Monday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.06.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

