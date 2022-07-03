Zhang Financial LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. FundX Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1,114.3% in the 4th quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 173,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after acquiring an additional 158,904 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 260,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after acquiring an additional 112,379 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 231,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,856,000 after acquiring an additional 84,678 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,389,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 540.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $148.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.99. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.18 and a fifty-two week high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.