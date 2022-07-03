Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 429 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MSCI were worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $417.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $416.77 and a 200-day moving average of $487.51. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

