Zhang Financial LLC Invests $229,000 in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000.

SUB opened at $104.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.14. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $108.06.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

