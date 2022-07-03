Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 662.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.13.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $88.38 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.59 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Entegris Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.