Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN opened at $88.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $85.94 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.87.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.