Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 48,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Loews by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,509,000 after acquiring an additional 199,257 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Loews by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,043,000 after acquiring an additional 263,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $10,023,518.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,676,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,550,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $56,821.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,937.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of L opened at $60.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $68.20.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.88%.

Loews Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.